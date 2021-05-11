LISTEN | 'It's been a dream': SA artist pencils character for new Batman comic book

Visual artist Loyiso Mkize grew up reading Batman comic books, and now he has had the opportunity of working with American company DC Comics which commissioned him to draw a character called Batwing for a Batman comic series.

Mkize, 34, from Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape, said he received an e-mail from DC Comics editor Ben Abernathy earlier this year, telling him that there was a title they wanted him to work on.

“I received an e-mail from Ben. He had been introduced to my work a few years ago from Comic Con Africa. He had been aware of my work in Kwezi [comic book] and all the stuff I did,” Mkize said.

He received the script for the book and a brief on what was expected from him.

“I was like 'OK, cool'. I grew up with Batman and the Bat-family. It’s an easy terrain to start off with.

“I read the script. It was well written.”