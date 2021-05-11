WATCH | Wendy Williams gets her own wax figure
11 May 2021 - 20:10
American talk-show host Wendy Williams' wax figure to be on display at the Madame Tussauds' New York wax museum was revealed on her show recently.
On a snap posted on her Instagram, Williams said she was excited for the honour.
“Another historic day in Wendy History. I’m so excited to be part of @madametussaudsusa and glad that my son was with me on such a special day,” she said.
*drumroll please*— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) May 10, 2021
The moment you've all been waiting for! Here's my wax figure 🌟 It will be on display at @nycwax starting TODAY! pic.twitter.com/AhI6l2aiV0
Other stars with wax figures from the museum include Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Pharrell Williams, Kylie Jenner and Ed Sheeran.