Actor Norman Lloyd, who worked with Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, dies aged 106

American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, whose career of more than 80 years included collaborations with legends such as Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, has died at the age of 106, Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday.

Variety said Lloyd's friend and fellow producer Dean Hargrove confirmed the death, saying Lloyd died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. Deadline Hollywood said he died in his sleep.

Reuters could not independently confirm the news.

Lloyd had a long run as cancer-stricken Dr. Auschlander on the television hospital drama St. Elsewhere in the 1980s.

His last movie appearance as an actor was in the 2015 raunchy comedy Trainwreck, starring Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow.

"(Lloyd) lit up the set every moment he was on it,” Apatow wrote in Vanity Fair at the time.

Lloyd's movie work also included Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence in 1993 and playing the headmaster opposite Robin Williams in the 1989 film Dead Poets Society.

In the 2007 documentary Who Is Norman Lloyd, television producer Tom Fontana, who worked with him on St. Elsewhere, described Lloyd as a combination of Peter Pan and Father Time.