Lifestyle

Mattel turning old Barbies, Matchbox cars and MEGA Bloks into new toys

12 May 2021 - 10:46 By Reuters
New Barbie dolls from Mattel are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
New Barbie dolls from Mattel are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
Image: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Toymaker Mattel is encouraging kids to return Barbies, Matchbox cars and MEGA Bloks they no longer play with to the company for recycling into new toys.

The goal of the company's new 'Playback' programme is to recover and reuse materials across all products and packaging by 2030, Mattel said as it announced the program this week.

"Mattel's Playback programme is a great step," said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM, a toy industry research firm. "The consumer is becoming more and more concerned about the future and becoming more eco-friendly; manufacturers are starting to step up and start to try and make the environment better."

The company is encouraging consumers to ship their old toys back to Mattel, where they are sorted and separated by material type, processed, and recycled. Materials that cannot be recycled will be either "downcycled" or "converted to energy."

Last month, Mattel unveiled the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and carbon.

Mattel is aiming to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030.

"More and more manufacturers are going to be going down this road," Silver said.

"I think Mattel, being one of the large companies in the industry, to start this recycling program, I think you can see others follow suit."

To participate in the program, consumers can visit Mattel, print a free shipping label, and pack and mail their outgrown Mattel toys back to Mattel.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Look sharp, Barbie! Ken’s rocking Berluti for his 60th, with a ride to match

The iconic doll’s beau celebrates six decades this year and he’s doing it in Parisian style, with charity in mind
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Cape Town’s ‘King of Barbie’ owns a doll collection worth nearly R2m

Avid Cape Town collector Justuis Pieterse is joining Barbie enthusiasts around SA to celebrate the doll’s 62nd birthday, along with her partner Ken’s ...
News
2 months ago

Classic toymakers merge as Covid-19 creates boom time

Spin Master, the company behind the Etch A Sketch and Paw Patrol brands, has agreed to acquire Rubik's Brand for about $50m (R821m), tying together ...
Business
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle
  2. How long will the Covid-19 vaccine protect you? Health & Sex
  3. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  4. Three up-and-coming designers who stole the show at SA Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. 10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA Travel

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody