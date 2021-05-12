Mattel turning old Barbies, Matchbox cars and MEGA Bloks into new toys

Toymaker Mattel is encouraging kids to return Barbies, Matchbox cars and MEGA Bloks they no longer play with to the company for recycling into new toys.

The goal of the company's new 'Playback' programme is to recover and reuse materials across all products and packaging by 2030, Mattel said as it announced the program this week.

"Mattel's Playback programme is a great step," said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM, a toy industry research firm. "The consumer is becoming more and more concerned about the future and becoming more eco-friendly; manufacturers are starting to step up and start to try and make the environment better."

The company is encouraging consumers to ship their old toys back to Mattel, where they are sorted and separated by material type, processed, and recycled. Materials that cannot be recycled will be either "downcycled" or "converted to energy."