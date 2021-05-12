Reviewed: The Oppo Reno5 5G smartphone

Another standout feature is the AI Highlight Video, which boosts your live HDR performance for a background that’s brighter and clearer. You know when you’re outside and trying to get a beautiful photo of the clouds but then the trees below get dark and it just doesn’t work? Live HDR fixes this. Many smartphones offer a beauty filter but the Reno5 5G also has this option for video. The videos are surprisingly steady because Oppo has a built-in, gimbal-like stabilisation for the rear and front camera, and for video mode.

Do you have charging anxiety?

Sometimes you need to charge your smartphone in a hurry and it’s just not going to happen. You know that the power is going out but you forgot to plug it in and now you’re watching the battery dwindle away. With the Reno5 5G, this isn’t a thing any more. Because it has 65W Super-VOOC 2.0 flash charge technology, it only takes 36 minutes to get to 100% battery life. After using the Reno5 5G, you’ll find charging anything else a chore.

The Reno5 5G is also a pretty good gaming device. With its big, 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED screen and 90Hz refresh rate, games look beautiful and are always responsive. Weighing in at only 172g, it’s a pleasure to hold for longer, playtime sessions. The handy Gamer Mode filters out anything that could disturb your gameplay and the ability to charge up quickly when you need to keep going is a no-brainer.

Starting from R14,999, the Reno5 5G is available in Galactic Silver and Starry Black.

The Reno5 5G comes standard with a Super-VOOC enabled charger and cable, protective case, fitted screen protector, and cabled and wireless earphones and is available at all participating MTN and Vodacom stores nationwide.

This article was paid for by Oppo.