Take action, defeat Meningitis

Meningococcal meningitis can easily be misdiagnosed as early symptoms are often mistaken for flu or other illnesses such as malaria or even Covid-19. Not many people are aware of the disease which is why greater awareness and education around it is so important to take preventative measures.

Meningitis is a medical emergency that can result in death within 24 hours. Being able to recognise the symptoms to act quickly is critical. Typical symptoms include fever, headaches, vomiting, muscle, leg or joint pain, pale skin, irritability or sleepiness, sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, cold hands and feet, or a blank staring look. Babies with meningitis can have neck retraction, no interest in their food, and bulging fontanelles.

One in five people who survive meningococcal meningitis experience lifelong and serious sequalae.

Meningococcal meningitis is a particularly serious infection that occurs when the meningococcal bacteria 'invades' the body from the throat or nose. Although the disease is uncommon – in SA less than two people per 100,000 get the disease, resulting in between 80 to 100 infections each year – the disease has serious consequences. Lee Baker, owner of Amayeza Information Centre said, SA may be under-estimating the burden of meningococcal meningitis given that the country does not have the resources to capture all incidences of the disease.

Amayeza Information Centre is an independent medicine information centre. Baker is the president of the SA Society of Travel Medicine and a member of the SA Malarial Elimination Committee.

The biggest challenge with meningitis is that it is so often misdiagnosed and patients suffering from the disease are sent home with treatment for an upper respiratory tract infection. It’s only about 12 to 15 hours later that meningitis symptoms appear and then the only way to confirm a meningitis diagnosis is to do a lumbar puncture and run a laboratory test, said Dr Nasiha Soofie, head of medical at Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines in SA.

Although the early diagnosis of meningitis is clearly an advantage, treatment is no guarantee of a full recovery. Fortunately, SA offers a vaccine proven to be effective in preventing meningitis infections, said Soofie.

Babies under the age of two and HIV patients should receive two doses of the vaccine three months apart, while others should receive only one dose.

Patients need to request the vaccination through their healthcare practitioner who will advise the most appropriate dosage.

