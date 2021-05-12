‘Tali’s Baby Diary’ star announces pregnancy in sweet Insta post

It’s a case of life imitating art as the popular star of Tali’s Baby Diary, Julia Anastasopoulos, announced she is expecting her second child.

Anastasopoulos made the announcement in an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the snap, the mother of one is seen wearing a floral dress and cradling her baby bump while standing in front of a tower. Anastasopoulos has one child with husband and director of Tali’s Baby Diary, Ari Kruger.

In the accompanying post, Anastasopoulos shared with her 18,000 followers: “In other news, we are so very excited to be adding a new member to our comedy troupe. Julia’s baby diary season 2, here we come.”