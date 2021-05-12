‘Tali’s Baby Diary’ star announces pregnancy in sweet Insta post
It’s a case of life imitating art as the popular star of Tali’s Baby Diary, Julia Anastasopoulos, announced she is expecting her second child.
Anastasopoulos made the announcement in an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday.
In the snap, the mother of one is seen wearing a floral dress and cradling her baby bump while standing in front of a tower. Anastasopoulos has one child with husband and director of Tali’s Baby Diary, Ari Kruger.
In the accompanying post, Anastasopoulos shared with her 18,000 followers: “In other news, we are so very excited to be adding a new member to our comedy troupe. Julia’s baby diary season 2, here we come.”
Fans and celebs commented beneath the post, congratulating the “gorgeous” mommy-to-be on the exciting news.
Anastasopoulos is well-known as the hit star of the YouTube sensation Suzelle DIY and Tali’s Baby Diary.
In the latter, Anastasopoulos plays the role of SA’s favourite Jewish princess Tali “Tali Babes” Shapiro, who is forced to abandon her Instagram-influencer aspirations and embrace life as a more wholesome momfluencer after unexpectedly finding out she is pregnant.
The 10-part show is a follow-up to the local mockumentary series Tali’s Wedding Diary, which was released in 2017 and went on to become the most-awarded comedy at the 2019 SA Film and Television Awards, bagging five prizes including Best Comedy.