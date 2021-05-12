Lifestyle

Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe?

12 May 2021 - 11:21 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida is scheduled to compete in the Miss World pageant in December 2021.
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida is scheduled to compete in the Miss World pageant in December 2021.
Image: Esa Alexander

After being named Miss SA, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Tamaryn Green and Zozibini Tunzi all went on to vie for the Miss Universe title. Why then isn't the current Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, competing in this prestigious international pageant, which is now under way in the US?

The reason is that our country will be sending representatives to a trio of global pageants this year: Miss Universe, Miss World and, for the first time ever, Miss Supranational.

Musida will fly the national flag high at Miss World in December, while Thato Mosehle, who was the first runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, will represent Mzansi at Miss Supranational in August.

The second runner-up, Natasha Joubert, is already in Hollywood, Florida, vying for the Miss Universe crown. The pageant's finale will take place on Sunday.

Thato Mosehle, the first runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, will be the first South African to compete in the Miss Supranational pageant.
Thato Mosehle, the first runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, will be the first South African to compete in the Miss Supranational pageant.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA
Natasha Joubert, the second runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, is Mzansi's Miss Universe hopeful.
Natasha Joubert, the second runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, is Mzansi's Miss Universe hopeful.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

Says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, “We believe that we have chosen the perfect candidate for each competition and believe that they will do extremely well. We are hoping for more than one title.”

The finale of the Miss Universe pageant will take place on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time). It'll be broadcast on ​1 Magic (DStv channel 103). Download the official Miss Universe app to help vote Joubert into the Top 21.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair

Pretoria's Natasha Joubert is currently living it up in Hollywood, Florida, where she's one of 74 beauty queens from around the globe competing to be ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I deserved to win'

The beauty queen reflects on her historic reign, which has been filled with excitement and disappointment.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

SA's Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert is no fake 'powder puff poppie'

Margaret Gardiner, the first South African to win the Miss Universe title, chats to the beauty queen who could bring home the crown next
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Behind the seams of Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert's pageant wardrobe

The beauty queen has given fans a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous gowns she'll be wearing when she represents Mzansi on the international stage
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Miss SA top three open up about representing SA on global stage

Miss SA second Princess Natasha Joubert will be the first to represent SA, at Miss Universe on May 17.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle
  2. How long will the Covid-19 vaccine protect you? Health & Sex
  3. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  4. Three up-and-coming designers who stole the show at SA Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. 10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA Travel

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody