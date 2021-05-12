Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe?
After being named Miss SA, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Tamaryn Green and Zozibini Tunzi all went on to vie for the Miss Universe title. Why then isn't the current Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, competing in this prestigious international pageant, which is now under way in the US?
The reason is that our country will be sending representatives to a trio of global pageants this year: Miss Universe, Miss World and, for the first time ever, Miss Supranational.
Musida will fly the national flag high at Miss World in December, while Thato Mosehle, who was the first runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, will represent Mzansi at Miss Supranational in August.
The second runner-up, Natasha Joubert, is already in Hollywood, Florida, vying for the Miss Universe crown. The pageant's finale will take place on Sunday.
Says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, “We believe that we have chosen the perfect candidate for each competition and believe that they will do extremely well. We are hoping for more than one title.”
• The finale of the Miss Universe pageant will take place on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time). It'll be broadcast on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103). Download the official Miss Universe app to help vote Joubert into the Top 21.