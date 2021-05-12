Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe?

After being named Miss SA, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Tamaryn Green and Zozibini Tunzi all went on to vie for the Miss Universe title. Why then isn't the current Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, competing in this prestigious international pageant, which is now under way in the US?

The reason is that our country will be sending representatives to a trio of global pageants this year: Miss Universe, Miss World and, for the first time ever, Miss Supranational.

Musida will fly the national flag high at Miss World in December, while Thato Mosehle, who was the first runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, will represent Mzansi at Miss Supranational in August.

The second runner-up, Natasha Joubert, is already in Hollywood, Florida, vying for the Miss Universe crown. The pageant's finale will take place on Sunday.