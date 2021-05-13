Fear breeds bravery as LGBT+ South Africans resist 'war on queerness'

Despite living in the first African country to legalise same-sex marriage — back in 2006 — and under a constitution that guards against discrimination based on sexual orientation, LGBT+ people say they fear for their lives every single day.

All the recent murders — at least eight known to LGBT+ groups since mid-February — happened in townships, where activists say there is less policing and dense housing that makes it harder to hide away.

Yet activists refuse to lie low.

Spurred by the killings, they are gathering online, massing at courts, police stations and victims' homes to offer the support they say their government has failed to give.

“This is a crisis, and it is worse than we thought, it is a war on queerness,” said Kamva Gwana, 23, an organiser from the online LGBT+ movement Queer Lives Matter.

“We demand the rights given by our constitution,” Gwana told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

'PUTTING PRESSURE'

About 30 people sang and danced outside Sebokeng magistrate’s court last week, rainbow flags draped on shoulders and posters held aloft, in a display of LGBT+ solidarity.

“We are here to show support to Bonang's family, and for the court to know we are watching,” said Sidwell Lengatsa, 36, a co-ordinator at Vaal LGBTI, a local rights group

“We want justice to be served.”

Vaal LGBTI supports victims of homophobic hate crimes and accompanies them to police stations, therapy and court cases.

“These recent murders have made us afraid to express ourselves, but we are here, we are humans as well, and we don't owe anyone an explanation,” said Lengatsa on the sidelines of the crowd as supporters celebrated bail being denied.