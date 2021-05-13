Lifestyle

New Royal Mail stamps feature different looks of Prince Philip

13 May 2021 - 09:14 By Reuters
Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades and stood beside her throughout her 69-year reign.
Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades and stood beside her throughout her 69-year reign.
Image: Toby Melville

Britain's Royal Mail invited orders on Thursday for four new stamps in memory of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died last month.

The stamps, which will be available from June 24, feature black and white photographs of the royal, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, over the years.

The images show Philip at different ages wearing a suit, sporting a bowler hat, and dressed in naval uniform.

Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades and stood beside her throughout her 69-year reign.

A miniature sheet of the stamps has been priced at 5.76 pounds ($8.10).  

Most read

  1. Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe? Lifestyle
  2. Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair Lifestyle
  3. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Beyoncé, Siya Kolisi and Tifanny Abreu inspire a world of possibilities ... Lifestyle
  5. LISTEN | 'It's been a dream': SA artist pencils character for new Batman comic ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...
Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...