Jay-Z, Foo Fighters among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

14 May 2021 - 14:56 By Reuters
Tina Turner is among this year's inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Stock image.
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go's were among the newest performers selected for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the organisation announced this week.

Others in Cleveland-based Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include the band Foo Fighters, singer-songwriter Carole King and rocker Todd Rundgren.

Turner will be inducted for her solo work. She previously had been honoured for duo Ike and Tina Turner. Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters was inducted earlier as part of Nirvana.

King also is a two-time honoree, this time as a performer. She was previously inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Coffin.

Honorees were selected based on ballots sent by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to more than 1,200 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Members of the public also provided votes that counted as a single ballot.

The honorees are scheduled to be inducted at an October 30 ceremony in Cleveland.

