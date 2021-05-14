Lifestyle

More than 15 celebs to join ‘Friends’ reunion, but still no word on SA broadcast

14 May 2021 - 13:43 By Reuters and Khanyisile Ngcobo
The cast of the hit US sitcom 'Friends'.
The long-awaited Friends cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, but there is still no word on when the special will be broadcast locally.

Friends: The Reunion, featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six 20-somethings played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry living in New York.

Friends, which ended its 10 year-run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms, where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.

Delayed 'Friends' reunion special to begin filming in March: Matthew Perry

The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday.
5 months ago

News of the broadcast date for the reunion quickly became the top trending item worldwide on Twitter.

“The one with us finally getting together,” Kudrow quipped on Instagram.

Cox said she felt “blessed to have reunited with my Friends, and it was better than ever”.

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former Friends cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. 

South Africans hoping to catch the reunion may be in for a wait as Showmax indicated it had not secured the local rights to the special from HBO Max. 

