Natasha Joubert gushes over Demi-Leigh at Miss Universe catch up, wears her name on pageant outfit

Natasha Joubert is ready to slay the competition at this weekend's Miss Universe pageant and says she took inspiration from former winner, and fellow South African, Demi-Leigh Tebow.

Tebow won the Miss Universe crown in 2017 and gave a passionate speech at this year's event, sharing her advice and speaking on her and her husband's Unbreakable campaign. She is also a backstage correspondent for this week's finale.

The pair have known each other for years and Joubert was over the moon to catch up with Tebow at the pageant. She took to Instagram to share just how much her friend and mentor meant to her.

“I have looked up to this woman for the better part of 10 years and listening to her speak yesterday about her #unbreakable campaign and the confidence she instilled in us filled me with so much pride,” Joubert wrote.

She said Tebow had filled her with hope and a desire to follow in her footsteps.

“Demi-Leigh Tebow, seeing you live out your purpose and continuing the work you started even before you won Miss Universe filled me with so much hope and ignited the fire within me to follow in your footsteps.

“A true role model in every sense of the word! I’m proud of you!”

She also showed her appreciation by having Tebow and other inspiring women's names, including her mother Ninette, former Miss World Rolene Strauss and current Miss Universe title holder Zozibini Tunzi, embroidered on a cape she wore during her pageant interview.

Posting a video of the work of art, made by her mom, she wrote: “Today I’m wearing probably the most special outfit I’ll ever wear, and I couldn’t think of a better way than to have the women who moulded, inspired and made me into the woman I am, to have their names embroidered on my cape.

“A woman who can boldly walk into her future knowing that it is now my responsibility to continue the legacy you have placed in my heart.”