Natasha Joubert gushes over Demi-Leigh at Miss Universe catch up, wears her name on pageant outfit
Natasha Joubert is ready to slay the competition at this weekend's Miss Universe pageant and says she took inspiration from former winner, and fellow South African, Demi-Leigh Tebow.
Tebow won the Miss Universe crown in 2017 and gave a passionate speech at this year's event, sharing her advice and speaking on her and her husband's Unbreakable campaign. She is also a backstage correspondent for this week's finale.
The pair have known each other for years and Joubert was over the moon to catch up with Tebow at the pageant. She took to Instagram to share just how much her friend and mentor meant to her.
“I have looked up to this woman for the better part of 10 years and listening to her speak yesterday about her #unbreakable campaign and the confidence she instilled in us filled me with so much pride,” Joubert wrote.
She said Tebow had filled her with hope and a desire to follow in her footsteps.
“Demi-Leigh Tebow, seeing you live out your purpose and continuing the work you started even before you won Miss Universe filled me with so much hope and ignited the fire within me to follow in your footsteps.
“A true role model in every sense of the word! I’m proud of you!”
She also showed her appreciation by having Tebow and other inspiring women's names, including her mother Ninette, former Miss World Rolene Strauss and current Miss Universe title holder Zozibini Tunzi, embroidered on a cape she wore during her pageant interview.
Posting a video of the work of art, made by her mom, she wrote: “Today I’m wearing probably the most special outfit I’ll ever wear, and I couldn’t think of a better way than to have the women who moulded, inspired and made me into the woman I am, to have their names embroidered on my cape.
“A woman who can boldly walk into her future knowing that it is now my responsibility to continue the legacy you have placed in my heart.”
Joubert shared a snap with Tunzi earlier this week, sharing how inspired she was by her and said seeing the beauty queen made her feel at home.
“In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi stood on the Miss Universe stage and said that she wanted girls/women to see their faces reflected in her. Those words stuck with me and is one of the reasons why I entered Miss SA. Little did I know that I would be the next woman to represent the same country that she represented that night.
“I’m forever in awe and humbled by this opportunity! Zozi, just seeing you felt like home!”
She told the Sunday Times earlier this month that she was humbled to walk in the footsteps of giants who have come before her.
“It’s a huge privilege to come after women such as Tebow and Tunzi. They inspire me to continue a legacy,” she said.
If you’d like to help Joubert bring the crown home, download the official Miss Universe app and vote her into the Top 21.
• The 2020 Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time). It will be broadcast on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103).