IN PICS | Highway art thieves see numbers in paintings

Interpol asked to keep an eye out for works by top local artists

SA has experienced a spike in art theft during the lockdown, with insurers paying out millions of rands in claims in the past year.



With Interpol alerted to last month’s theft of 31 paintings of nine renowned South African artists in a hijacking on the N1 in Pretoria, art insurers and auctioneers fear that a trend, driven by the worsening economy, is developing...