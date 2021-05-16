Muneyi's album 'Makhulu' is filled with 'lessons in love, loss and healing'

The indie-folk artist tells Sandiso Ngubane that it's only when he started writing songs in Tshivenda that he realised he had something to say

Gentle guitar riffs and Muneyi Masibigiri's pining voice permeate Lufuno, imbuing the song with a sense of longing or, rather, loss.



As the artist, who goes by Muneyi on stage, explains: "It's a song about someone leaving home and not coming back. I started writing it as an academic essay about how the diamond trade contributed to fatherlessness in our communities."..