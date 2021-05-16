Photography
Photo duo's 'death' plays upon the shifting nature of art and exhibitions
Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin are killing off their joint alter ego with a final show that, by exposing the gallery process, echoes their experimental, interrogative style
16 May 2021 - 00:00
"At first, Broomberg & Chanarin wanted to write a farewell letter emulating a suicide note," says Joana Hurtado Matheu, director of Fabra i Coats: Contemporary Art Centre of Barcelona, where The Late Estate Broomberg & Chanarin, the duo's final exhibition, is being held. "Then they changed their mind."
Perhaps it was a matter of definition or taste, or maybe composing a suicide note would have forced them to explain too much, but whatever their reason for deciding against writing one, it didn't stop Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin from killing off the artistic entity they created more than 20 years ago...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.