Photo duo's 'death' plays upon the shifting nature of art and exhibitions

Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin are killing off their joint alter ego with a final show that, by exposing the gallery process, echoes their experimental, interrogative style

"At first, Broomberg & Chanarin wanted to write a farewell letter emulating a suicide note," says Joana Hurtado Matheu, director of Fabra i Coats: Contemporary Art Centre of Barcelona, where The Late Estate Broomberg & Chanarin, the duo's final exhibition, is being held. "Then they changed their mind."



Perhaps it was a matter of definition or taste, or maybe composing a suicide note would have forced them to explain too much, but whatever their reason for deciding against writing one, it didn't stop Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin from killing off the artistic entity they created more than 20 years ago...