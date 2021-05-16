Opinion
Qualifications must be hard to get and rare among us
The role that qualifications are playing in society, hierarchy, and particularly in public service, is worrying, writes Mark Barnes
When people in high places start lying about their academic qualifications, something has gone badly wrong, and it's not just the education system, although that is part of it.
There are so many statistics that tell different stories, or suggest different cause-effects, that I find myself confused, and I've got matric!..
