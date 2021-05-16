Lifestyle

SA’s cameo role in ‘all-white’ Golden Globe awards

Judge from SA at centre of Hollywood race row

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
16 May 2021 - 00:00

Two South Africans were embroiled in different race-related scandals ahead of this week’s announcement that the Golden Globes - the highly influential precursor to the annual Academy Awards - will not take place next year.

On Monday, US TV channel NBC withdrew its support from the Golden Globes, which it has traditionally paid millions to broadcast every year. The reasons encompassed allegations of fund misuse, unethical behaviour and a lack of racial diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organisation made up of 87 journalists living in southern California (none of them black) who are solely responsible for picking the Golden Globe winners...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst fashion moments as Miss Universe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound? Food
  3. Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe? Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Natasha pays tribute to 'the children of SA' with incredible Miss ... Lifestyle
  5. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...