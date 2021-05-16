SA’s cameo role in ‘all-white’ Golden Globe awards

Judge from SA at centre of Hollywood race row

Two South Africans were embroiled in different race-related scandals ahead of this week’s announcement that the Golden Globes - the highly influential precursor to the annual Academy Awards - will not take place next year.



On Monday, US TV channel NBC withdrew its support from the Golden Globes, which it has traditionally paid millions to broadcast every year. The reasons encompassed allegations of fund misuse, unethical behaviour and a lack of racial diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organisation made up of 87 journalists living in southern California (none of them black) who are solely responsible for picking the Golden Globe winners...