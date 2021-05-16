SA's Thuso Mbedu is riding the train to international fame

The star of Amazon Prime's 'Underground Railroad' - directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins - is the first local actress in history to headline a US series

In a parallel universe Thuso Mbedu might have been a 29-year-old dermatologist living and practising in her home suburb of Pelham, Pietermaritzburg.



As a young girl growing up in KwaZulu-Natal and afflicted by seasonal allergies that irritated her skin, Mbedu once dreamed of becoming the first member of her family to graduate as a doctor, much to her beloved grandmother's delight...