SA's Thuso Mbedu is riding the train to international fame
The star of Amazon Prime's 'Underground Railroad' - directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins - is the first local actress in history to headline a US series
16 May 2021 - 00:02
In a parallel universe Thuso Mbedu might have been a 29-year-old dermatologist living and practising in her home suburb of Pelham, Pietermaritzburg.
As a young girl growing up in KwaZulu-Natal and afflicted by seasonal allergies that irritated her skin, Mbedu once dreamed of becoming the first member of her family to graduate as a doctor, much to her beloved grandmother's delight...
