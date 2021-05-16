WTF Is Going On?

Scientists say smartphone addiction has morphed us into human snails

We now carry 'our homes' in our pockets

If you're starting to suspect that you're living on your smartphone, you're right. You are.



Research from University College London shows that the 3.6-billion people with smartphones have morphed into versions of the common garden snail. After studying smartphone usage over a year and a half in nine countries as diverse as Ireland, China and Cameroon, the conclusion is that we're now "human snails carrying our homes in our pockets"...