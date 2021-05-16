Humour
South Africans love wagging a finger - or raising the middle one - to others
It doesn't matter if you're a Karen or a Zulu, a bad driver or a naughty neighbour, few take it politely when a fellow citizen points out they've done wrong
16 May 2021 - 00:02
On my way to a meeting, I am using GPS to get to my destination. Following the instruction of the Waze lady, I turn into a road and drive up. About 200m in, I am met by an avalanche of vehicles coming at me. The first car is driven by a hulk of a bearded fellow. Confused, I duck into a driveway to let them go by. As it happens, the driveway leads into a complex he wants to go into.
He gets out of his vehicle and spews an angry rant that would have rivalled “that” rant by Game of Throne's Khal Drogo, complete with chest thumping. I calmly point out that I hadn’t noticed the “No entry between 1.30 and 2.30” school sign at the bottom of the street because I was concentrating on the Waze prompts...
