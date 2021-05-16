Art

Strauss & Co auction to shine a light on SA's powerhouse female painters

The line-up includes strong works by the likes of Irma Stern and Esther Mahlangu

With Strauss & Co's May annual live auction - Modern, Post-War and Contemporary Art - almost upon us, we thought we'd underscore the auction's robust inclusion of powerhouse female artists and female portraiture.



The lots cover art from the modern, post-war and contemporary sectors and include a keen curation of both male and female artists, but it's the latter we're here to celebrate...