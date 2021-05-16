Art
Strauss & Co auction to shine a light on SA's powerhouse female painters
The line-up includes strong works by the likes of Irma Stern and Esther Mahlangu
16 May 2021 - 00:00
With Strauss & Co's May annual live auction - Modern, Post-War and Contemporary Art - almost upon us, we thought we'd underscore the auction's robust inclusion of powerhouse female artists and female portraiture.
The lots cover art from the modern, post-war and contemporary sectors and include a keen curation of both male and female artists, but it's the latter we're here to celebrate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.