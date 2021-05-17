'You represented us well': SA shows Natasha Joubert love despite early Miss Universe exit

Scores have taken to social media to share their support for Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert after she made an early exit in the Miss Universe competition on Sunday.

Joubert was crowned the second princess in the Miss SA competition last October.

South Africans hoped she would take the crown from countrywoman Zozibini Tunzi, who was the longest-reigning Miss Universe.

Joubert made the country proud during the national costume and preliminary competition last week but missed a spot in the top 21.