Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe

SA’s Zozibini Tunzi officially handed over “the keys to the universe” to Mexico’s Andrea Meza during the finale of the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Tunzi’s final moments on stage as the reigning queen.

Many swooned over her outfit — a stunning beaded gown reflecting her Xhosa roots — while others praised the impact she made during her tenure as history’s longest-reigning Miss Universe.

However, it was the look of intense concentration on Tunzi’s face as she attempted to secure the sparkling crown on her bouncing successor’s head that had Twitter in stiches. Her expression echoed what many South Africans are likely thinking: Does she really have to give up her title?

Take a look: