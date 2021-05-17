Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe
SA’s Zozibini Tunzi officially handed over “the keys to the universe” to Mexico’s Andrea Meza during the finale of the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.
Fans on social media were quick to react to Tunzi’s final moments on stage as the reigning queen.
Many swooned over her outfit — a stunning beaded gown reflecting her Xhosa roots — while others praised the impact she made during her tenure as history’s longest-reigning Miss Universe.
However, it was the look of intense concentration on Tunzi’s face as she attempted to secure the sparkling crown on her bouncing successor’s head that had Twitter in stiches. Her expression echoed what many South Africans are likely thinking: Does she really have to give up her title?
Take a look:
Zozi reaction was everything for this year #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/TFpWG3GTbu— ต้าวแจ้ม 2.0 🌤 (@golferic1) May 17, 2021
Demi crowning Catriona Gray vs Zozi crowning Andrea is such a mood HAHAHAHAHA. pic.twitter.com/3sUOrsS3nn— 💁♀️ (@bobokabagago) May 17, 2021
it’s miss ✨zozi✨ for me 😭😭 her reaction girl bye— #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/w1jVbB9yoj— rie⁸ (@gulfiemewie) May 17, 2021
Ok, but zozi is everyone's mood 😭😭😭 everyone was robbed #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/Ix5bEMKJSm— ellaaa (@cutellaaaa) May 17, 2021
Despite looking fierce, from the video below it is clear Tunzi was trying to fix another queen’s crown and she can be seen saying “congratulations” to her successor.
WATCH | Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns her successor, Mexico's Andrea Meza, during the 69th Miss Universe pageant.