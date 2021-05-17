Lifestyle

Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe

17 May 2021 - 10:52 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns the winner of the 69th Miss Universe pageant, Mexico's Andrea Meza.
Image: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

SA’s Zozibini Tunzi officially handed over “the keys to the universe” to Mexico’s Andrea Meza during the finale of the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Tunzi’s final moments on stage as the reigning queen.

Many swooned over her outfit — a stunning beaded gown reflecting her Xhosa roots — while others praised the impact she made during her tenure as history’s longest-reigning Miss Universe.

However, it was the look of intense concentration on Tunzi’s face as she attempted to secure the sparkling crown on her bouncing successor’s head that had Twitter in stiches. Her expression echoed what many South Africans are likely thinking: Does she really have to give up her title?

Take a look:

Despite looking fierce, from the video below it is clear Tunzi was trying to fix another queen’s crown and she can be seen saying “congratulations” to her successor.

WATCH | Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns her successor, Mexico's Andrea Meza, during the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

