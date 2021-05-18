Lifestyle

Demi-Leigh, Minnie & other big names pay tribute to Zozibini Tunzi as she ends her Miss Universe reign

18 May 2021 - 07:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Zozibini Tunzi was the third South African to win the Miss Universe competition, and went on to become the longest reigning Miss Universe in history.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tributes have been pouring in for the longest-reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, after she handed over her crown to Mexico’s Andrea Meza during the finale of the 69th pageant in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.

Tunzi held the title for over 490 days , officially making her the longest-reigning Miss Universe ever.

Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019, and her victory made her the third South African woman to win the title.

Reflecting on the journey, Tunzi said it wasn't just hers alone.

“I'm reminded every day that my journey wasn't just mine alone. Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and walking side by side with me in this important chapter of my life,” she said.

“Once again, may every child who witnessed this moment believe in the absolute power of their dreams.”

On social media, stars such as TV personality Minni Dlamini-Jones and 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow were among those who wished Tunzi well.

Here is what they had to say:

Demi-Leigh Tebow

Minni Dlamini-Jones

Rami Chuene

Natasha Joubert

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

Anele

Miss SA 

Dali Mpofu

Fikile Mbalula

