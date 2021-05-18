Lifestyle

WATCH | Oprah, Harry get candid about mental health in new series trailer

18 May 2021 - 09:24 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Prince Harry, pictured here with his wife, and Oprah Winfrey get candid on mental health in a new trailer for their upcoming series. Stock image.
Image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry get candid about their mental health struggles in a new trailer for their upcoming series.

The Me You Can’t See series, co-created and produced by Harry and Winfrey, will feature stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional wellbeing issues, Apple TV+ said last week.

Winfrey said the series aimed to spark a global conversation, and replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom and compassion. Among those participating will be singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and  basketball players DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Langston Galloway from the Phoenix Suns.

In a new trailer released on Monday, Winfrey, the duke and a slew of celebrities and ordinary people speak emotionally about their struggles.

WATCH | 'The Me You Can’t See' trailer.

In an opening clip, the talk show host and British royal have a candid conversation about the issue.

“All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Winfrey can be heard saying.

The duo then highlight some of the words often associated with mental health, including “crazy, lost it [and] can't keep it together”.

The trailer then shows various people speak of their own personal experiences and features images of celebrities who've struggled with mental health. 

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also makes a cameo appearance in the trailer, seen standing behind her husband and wearing a “Raising the Future” T-shirt. 

The Me You Can’t See will air from May 21 on Apple TV+. 

— Additional reporting by Reuters

