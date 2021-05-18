What’s next for Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert? She spills the tea
“I promise this is not the end but only the beginning.”
This is the commitment made by beauty queen Natasha Joubert on Monday after her journey on the Miss Universe stage came to an end.
Joubert represented SA and competed for the coveted title against 73 other hopefuls from across the globe.
She made an early exit in the competition after she was not announced among the top 21, ending her dream and that of South Africans to have her inherit the crown from Zozibini Tunzi.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Joubert said she will use the next few weeks to reflect and spend time with those closest to her.
“I look forward to spending time with some friends in the next few weeks and reflecting on the last couple of months.
She will then continue her efforts to make a change in communities.
“I’m proud of the work we have done, the way we competed and for always staying true to myself. Even though it did not go as we had planned, I promise this is not the end but only the beginning,” she wrote.
Andrea Meza from Mexico won the beauty competition and will continue where Tunzi, who was the longest-serving Miss Universe, left off.
The ever graceful Tunzi and Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida joined thousands who showered Joubert with messages of support.
“You made us proud every day! Sending all my love Tash,” Tunzi wrote on Instagram.
“I’m so proud of you,” said Musida.
Rolene Strauss, who was crowned Miss World in 2014, said she could not believe Joubert did not make the Top 21.
“Like someone sent me on IG DM: ‘I’m waiting for the Steve Harvey moment’. Natasha, you will always be our Miss Universe. So extremely proud of you.”