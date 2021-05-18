What’s next for Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert? She spills the tea

“I promise this is not the end but only the beginning.”

This is the commitment made by beauty queen Natasha Joubert on Monday after her journey on the Miss Universe stage came to an end.

Joubert represented SA and competed for the coveted title against 73 other hopefuls from across the globe.

She made an early exit in the competition after she was not announced among the top 21, ending her dream and that of South Africans to have her inherit the crown from Zozibini Tunzi.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Joubert said she will use the next few weeks to reflect and spend time with those closest to her.

“I look forward to spending time with some friends in the next few weeks and reflecting on the last couple of months.

She will then continue her efforts to make a change in communities.

“I’m proud of the work we have done, the way we competed and for always staying true to myself. Even though it did not go as we had planned, I promise this is not the end but only the beginning,” she wrote.