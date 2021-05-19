Lifestyle

Amazon in talks to buy movie studio behind James Bond franchise - report

The US tech giant said it "doesn't comment on rumours or speculation"

19 May 2021 - 09:02 By Reuters
US tech giant Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy MGM.
Amazon is in talks to acquire the iconic US movie studio MGM, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The status of Amazon's discussions with MGM is unclear and it is possible no deal may result, the report said.

The movie studio behind the James Bond franchise, also owns the Epix cable channel and makes TV shows, including popular shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank.

Amazon declined to comment on the report, saying it “doesn't comment on rumours or speculation”.

In December, Reuters reported that the movie studio was exploring a sale and had tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process. 

