Royal family 'delighted' at news of Princess Beatrice's pregnancy

Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said.

The baby — the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband — is due to be born this autumn.

“The queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.