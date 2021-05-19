Lifestyle

WATCH | Demi Lovato ‘proud’ to identify as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

19 May 2021 - 13:02 By Reuters
Singer Demi Lovato now identifies as non-binary. File photo.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

US pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old said on Twitter the decision had come after “a lot of healing and self-reflective work”.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said.

“I’m still learning and coming into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you opens another level of vulnerability for me.

“I’m doing this for those out there who haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths.”

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, a former Disney Channel child star, also announced the decision in a video launching a new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, which started on Wednesday.

