WATCH | Demi Lovato ‘proud’ to identify as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them
US pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them, according to a tweet on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old said on Twitter the decision had come after “a lot of healing and self-reflective work”.
“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said.
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between.
“I’m still learning and coming into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you opens another level of vulnerability for me.
“I’m doing this for those out there who haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths.”
The Sorry Not Sorry singer, a former Disney Channel child star, also announced the decision in a video launching a new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, which started on Wednesday.