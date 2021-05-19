WATCH | Demi Lovato ‘proud’ to identify as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

US pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old said on Twitter the decision had come after “a lot of healing and self-reflective work”.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said.