Lifestyle

WATCH | Official Harry Potter flagship store to open in New York City

19 May 2021 - 09:31 By Reuters

Harry Potter fans will soon be able to clink glasses filled with ‘buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious’ butterbeers at the world's only official Harry Potter flagship store when it opens in New York City on June 3.

The store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world from pocket money items to rare collectibles. Spanning three floors and over 20,000 sq. ft., the flagship store will offer exclusive lines, magical photo opportunities and lots more!

READ MORE:

JENNIFER PLATT | A curse on transphobic JK Rowling. Now what are we Potterheads to do?

Given the fresh controversy surrounding the author, it feels hypocritical to separate the art from the artist
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

Literary figures defend JK Rowling, say she's been subjected to 'an onslaught of abuse'

The 'Harry Potter' author weighed into a fierce debate on the issue earlier this year, raising concerns over trans women being allowed access to ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

#RIPJKRowling may just be the death-rattle of the Harry Potter author's career

For some of her formerly ardent fans, JK Rowling — the subject of a hoax eulogy this week — may as well be dead, writes Paula Andropoulos
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Japan's Toshimaen amusement park closes after 94 years, to make way for Harry Potter

A popular Tokyo amusement park on Monday closed its doors for the last time after being in business for more than nine decades, with part of the site ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | ‘My ancestors’ wildest dream come true’: Zozi Tunzi’s final moments as ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Phumzile Van Damme feared sister Qiniso would get ‘undeserved cruelty’ on ‘The ... Lifestyle
  4. I gave it my utmost: Natasha Joubert on her Miss Universe performance Lifestyle
  5. Mexico triumphs: Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng