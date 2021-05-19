WATCH | Official Harry Potter flagship store to open in New York City

Harry Potter fans will soon be able to clink glasses filled with ‘buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious’ butterbeers at the world's only official Harry Potter flagship store when it opens in New York City on June 3.

The store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world from pocket money items to rare collectibles. Spanning three floors and over 20,000 sq. ft., the flagship store will offer exclusive lines, magical photo opportunities and lots more!