FREE WEBINAR | How do you shape an unpredictable future?

We are living in turbulent times, in a VUCA world, the managerial acronym that refers to volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. Marketers and brand owners have been experiencing aspects of this in abundance over the past year.

And in times of unpredictability, the ability of businesses to make firm, sober-minded decisions appears to be a mix between art and science.

Business confidence has taken a knock (among giants and start-ups alike), brands have been forced to re-write their direction and strategies seemingly overnight, consumers have held back on spending, and everyone has been treading on economic eggshells.

Amid the chaos, however, the media and advertising industries have been driven to innovate with alternative paths and fresh approaches for reaching and making an impact on consumers.

The year 2020 brought a lot of challenges in the industry with the impact of Covid-19, which saw a drop in advertising spend of no less than 30% globally with SA being no exception. During this time VodaMedia worked with Google to help shift away from the unpredictable to shape a predictable future for small and big publishers with a modern media ecosystem model for content consumers and advertisers.

Join the next episode of the Future of Media in partnership with Vodamedia, where a panel of experts share their model for shaping a predictable future for publishers, advertisers and brands, helping them maximise the value they deliver.

Panel members in the discussion, moderated by Siya Sangweni include:

– executive head, VodaMedia Benjamin Fahmueller – head of global partnerships SSA, Google

– head of global partnerships SSA, Google Paula Hulley – CEO, IAB SA

– CEO, IAB SA Haydn Townsend – MD, Accenture Interactive

Date: Wednesday, June 2 2021

Time: 10am