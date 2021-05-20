Gwyneth Paltrow slapped with a lawsuit after her vagina-scented candle 'explodes'
Goop Inc, a lifestyle company owned by American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is facing a lawsuit of $5m from a man who claims her vagina-scented candle 'This smells like my vagina' exploded on his nightstand.
NBC News reports that Colby Watson from Texas bought the candle on Goop's website in January and it exploded in February when he lit it for the first time.
According to papers filed in the lawsuit, the flames left a mark on his nightstand, and the jar containing the candle was “charred.” The company dismissed the claims as “frivolous” and an attempt to extort money from the brand.
“We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic — the brand that supplies the candle — has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry-standard testing.”
The Guardian reported a similar incident last month. Jody Thompson told the publication she won the candle in a work quiz and used it for a second evening before it exploded. She said the explosion lasted no longer than five minutes and, like Watson, said the candle jar was charred.
Paltrow launched the scented candle in 2020, and sold out in hours.
The candle, used with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar, has a scent described as “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected”.
But New Zealand-based gynaecologist Dr Olivia Smart, of Oxford Women's Health, told Daily Star said the candle don't smell like any vagina he had seen.
“A healthy vagina can smell like a lot of different things, but bergamot is not one of them”.