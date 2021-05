Gwyneth Paltrow slapped with a lawsuit after her vagina-scented candle 'explodes'

“We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic — the brand that supplies the candle — has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry-standard testing.”

The Guardian reported a similar incident last month. Jody Thompson told the publication she won the candle in a work quiz and used it for a second evening before it exploded. She said the explosion lasted no longer than five minutes and, like Watson, said the candle jar was charred.

Paltrow launched the scented candle in 2020, and sold out in hours.

The candle, used with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar, has a scent described as “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected”.

But New Zealand-based gynaecologist Dr Olivia Smart, of Oxford Women's Health, told Daily Star said the candle don't smell like any vagina he had seen.

“A healthy vagina can smell like a lot of different things, but bergamot is not one of them”.