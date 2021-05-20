Gwyneth Paltrow slapped with a lawsuit after her vagina-scented candle 'explodes'

Goop Inc, a lifestyle company owned by American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is facing a lawsuit of $5m from a man who claims her vagina-scented candle 'This smells like my vagina' exploded on his nightstand.

NBC News reports that Colby Watson from Texas bought the candle on Goop's website in January and it exploded in February when he lit it for the first time.

According to papers filed in the lawsuit, the flames left a mark on his nightstand, and the jar containing the candle was “charred.” The company dismissed the claims as “frivolous” and an attempt to extort money from the brand.