BBC under pressure over 'deceitful' Diana interview after William, Harry's rebuke

The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William.

An independent investigation concluded on Thursday that journalist Martin Bashir lied and deceived to persuade Diana to agree to the interview in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to heir to the throne Prince Charles.

It also lambasted the BBC for its “woefully ineffective” investigation into Bashir's actions the after year and for covering up his wrongdoing. Bashir tricked Diana's brother into thinking her staff were spying on her, and could not be trusted.

In a scathing statement, Diana's eldest son William, now 38, called the way the interview was secured “deceitful”.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”