Lifestyle

Bikini fears and future plans: Five revelations from Natasha Joubert

The beauty queen shared insider info about the Miss Universe pageant on Instagram Live

21 May 2021 - 11:31 By Toni Jaye Singer
Natasha Joubert in swimwear by Ema Savahl during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition on May 14 2021.
Natasha Joubert in swimwear by Ema Savahl during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition on May 14 2021.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

It was smiles and tears as Natasha Joubert took to Instagram Live to host a Q&A session with fans to talk about her recent performance at Miss Universe.

Though Joubert missed out on a coveted spot in the Top 21, she still did Mzansi proud when she represented us at the pageant's finale in the US on Sunday.

The beauty queen got emotional as many of her followers kicked off by asking how she was feeling after the big event. 

“I didn’t think I was going to cry so early, but it’s simply because of all the support and the lovely messages and comments I've been receiving on social media,” she said. “I didn't expect this response.”

Here are five other things Joubert revealed during her candid chat on the 'Gram:

1. BIG PLANS FOR HER FASHION BUSINESS

The 23-year-old beauty queen is a talented designer with her own fashion brand. Called Natalia Jefferys, it specialises in couture for big occasions like weddings and matric dances.

Joubert is planning to venture into the world of ready-to-wear too, and intends to start work on a collection as soon as she gets back to SA.

2. FEARS ABOUT A BIKINI FAIL

Joubert wasn't one of the contestants who got to practice wearing long cover-ups over their swimwear during rehearsals for the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition. As a result, she was nervous that the floaty garment would trip her up and she'd fall — this had happened to several contestants in 2019. 

I expected to go further in Miss Universe, admits Natasha Joubert

The inspirational beauty queen talks candidly about her performance in the international pageant
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Fortunately her worries were unfounded and Joubert slayed on stage. She credits her Miss Universe roommate, Puerto Rico's Estefanía Soto Torres, for the enthusiastic way she swayed her hips as she modelled her yellow bikini: Estefanía was like, 'listen you have to overexaggerate for it to look like something'".

Natasha Joubert in Jolache Couture during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition on May 14 2021.
Natasha Joubert in Jolache Couture during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition on May 14 2021.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

3. THERE'S SYMBOLISM IN THAT SPARKLE

Joubert modelled a figure-hugging velvet gown in her favourite colour, dark teal, for the evening wear portion of the Preliminary Competition.

She revealed that the matching elbow-length gloves were a subtle sartorial tribute to the front line workers who too wear gloves in the fight against Covid-19.

4. WE'LL GET TO SEE HER GLORIOUS FINAL GOWN

As Joubert made an early exit from the pageant's finale, she didn't get a chance to show off the custom evening gown that was created for her to wear during the event.

She reassured fans she'd post photos of the garment, which was designed by Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture, on social media when she gets back to SA.

5. DEMI-LEIGH TEBOW SUPPORTED HER 'LIKE A SISTER'

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow (nee Nel-Peters) acted as a backstage correspondent during the pageant's finale. According to the Sunday Times, she's known Joubert since the beauty queen was 16.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow.
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow.
Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Demi was so supportive throughout my whole Miss Universe journey; it was so comforting knowing I had a fellow South African there supporting me like a sister,” said Joubert.

“I went to her hotel room after the finale and she gave me so much comfort. She phoned me for days after the pageant to ask me how I was doing.”

Joubert is looking forward to visiting Tebow in Jacksonville, Florida, before heading back to SA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Four times Natasha Joubert shone on the Miss Universe stage

Natasha Joubert may have missed out on a spot in the Top 21 of the Miss Universe pageant, but she certainly flew the flag high for Mzansi throughout ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

What’s next for Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert? She spills the tea

It's not over for Natasha Joubert. But first she needs to spend time with loved ones before she can continue her journey.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

I gave it my utmost: Natasha Joubert on her Miss Universe performance

The beauty queen says she hopes she made SA proud despite not placing in the competition.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

'You represented us well': SA shows Natasha Joubert love despite early Miss Universe exit

Joubert was crowned the second princess in the Miss SA competition last October.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi’s final Miss Universe look took an astounding 800 hours to make The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe Lifestyle
  3. You’ve heard of white, red and rosé, but have you tried trendy orange wine? Food
  4. What’s next for Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert? She spills the tea Lifestyle
  5. Boity, Zozi Tunzi and more: Celebs' glitzy gowns on show in Sandton The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng