Bikini fears and future plans: Five revelations from Natasha Joubert
The beauty queen shared insider info about the Miss Universe pageant on Instagram Live
It was smiles and tears as Natasha Joubert took to Instagram Live to host a Q&A session with fans to talk about her recent performance at Miss Universe.
Though Joubert missed out on a coveted spot in the Top 21, she still did Mzansi proud when she represented us at the pageant's finale in the US on Sunday.
The beauty queen got emotional as many of her followers kicked off by asking how she was feeling after the big event.
“I didn’t think I was going to cry so early, but it’s simply because of all the support and the lovely messages and comments I've been receiving on social media,” she said. “I didn't expect this response.”
Here are five other things Joubert revealed during her candid chat on the 'Gram:
1. BIG PLANS FOR HER FASHION BUSINESS
The 23-year-old beauty queen is a talented designer with her own fashion brand. Called Natalia Jefferys, it specialises in couture for big occasions like weddings and matric dances.
Joubert is planning to venture into the world of ready-to-wear too, and intends to start work on a collection as soon as she gets back to SA.
2. FEARS ABOUT A BIKINI FAIL
Joubert wasn't one of the contestants who got to practice wearing long cover-ups over their swimwear during rehearsals for the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition. As a result, she was nervous that the floaty garment would trip her up and she'd fall — this had happened to several contestants in 2019.
Fortunately her worries were unfounded and Joubert slayed on stage. She credits her Miss Universe roommate, Puerto Rico's Estefanía Soto Torres, for the enthusiastic way she swayed her hips as she modelled her yellow bikini: “Estefanía was like, 'listen you have to overexaggerate for it to look like something'".
3. THERE'S SYMBOLISM IN THAT SPARKLE
Joubert modelled a figure-hugging velvet gown in her favourite colour, dark teal, for the evening wear portion of the Preliminary Competition.
She revealed that the matching elbow-length gloves were a subtle sartorial tribute to the front line workers who too wear gloves in the fight against Covid-19.
4. WE'LL GET TO SEE HER GLORIOUS FINAL GOWN
As Joubert made an early exit from the pageant's finale, she didn't get a chance to show off the custom evening gown that was created for her to wear during the event.
She reassured fans she'd post photos of the garment, which was designed by Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture, on social media when she gets back to SA.
5. DEMI-LEIGH TEBOW SUPPORTED HER 'LIKE A SISTER'
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow (nee Nel-Peters) acted as a backstage correspondent during the pageant's finale. According to the Sunday Times, she's known Joubert since the beauty queen was 16.
“Demi was so supportive throughout my whole Miss Universe journey; it was so comforting knowing I had a fellow South African there supporting me like a sister,” said Joubert.
“I went to her hotel room after the finale and she gave me so much comfort. She phoned me for days after the pageant to ask me how I was doing.”
Joubert is looking forward to visiting Tebow in Jacksonville, Florida, before heading back to SA.