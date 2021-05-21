Bikini fears and future plans: Five revelations from Natasha Joubert

It was smiles and tears as Natasha Joubert took to Instagram Live to host a Q&A session with fans to talk about her recent performance at Miss Universe.

Though Joubert missed out on a coveted spot in the Top 21, she still did Mzansi proud when she represented us at the pageant's finale in the US on Sunday.

The beauty queen got emotional as many of her followers kicked off by asking how she was feeling after the big event.

“I didn’t think I was going to cry so early, but it’s simply because of all the support and the lovely messages and comments I've been receiving on social media,” she said. “I didn't expect this response.”

Here are five other things Joubert revealed during her candid chat on the 'Gram: