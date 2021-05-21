I expected to go further in Miss Universe, admits Natasha Joubert

Gone are the days when beauty queens were like dolls from Barbie's Dreamhouse come to life taking turns to glide up to a microphone and wish for world peace.

Today's pageant contestants are strong, powerful and intelligent women, who aren't afraid to show their true selves on social media.

SA's Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert said that she struggled with the idea of “putting herself out there” and showing her vulnerable side. It's something she's been working on since competing in Miss SA 2020.

Now she's comfortable showing the world that “everything doesn't [always] go as perfectly as you planned” and that it's normal to be emotional when that happens.

That was the goal of hosting a candid Q&A session with her fans on Instagram Live to talk about her recent performance at Miss Universe.