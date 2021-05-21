Lady Gaga suffered ‘total psychotic break’ after being ‘raped, dropped off pregnant on a street corner’

“I said no and I left, and they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me and I just froze and I just, I don’t even remember,” Gaga reportedly said.

Gaga related how her “psychotic break” and “ultra state of paranoia” years later — which forced her to cancel several shows during her world tour — were resurfaced traumas from the incident.

“I [couldn’t] feel my own body. First I felt full-on pain, then I felt numb, and then I was sick for weeks after. I realised it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner [by] my parent’s house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I had been abused, and I was locked away in a studio for months.”

In the series, Winfrey and Harry opened up on their own past traumas and mental health experiences.

The Duke Of Sussex opened up in detail about how Diana’s death in 1997 influenced his decision to quit the glare of life in the royal family. Harry said he was told by his father, heir to the throne Prince Charles, that media attention and being part of the institution was something he had to get used to.

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered it doesn’t mean your children have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that any negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your children,” he said in the documentary.

“Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle?”

Winfrey, one of the most influential black women in the US, spoke of a childhood that saw her whipped by her grandmother, made to sleep on an outdoor porch by her mother and raped by a cousin at age nine.

Telling her story was crucial to her ability to process it, the talk show host said.