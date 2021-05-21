Unlike other royal babies, Princess Beatrice's will have a posh title

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their first child together.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie), and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

The queen is said to be “delighted” with the happy news, which will bring her tally of great-grandchildren to 12 before the year is out.

The baby is due in Autumn, which will be spring time in SA.