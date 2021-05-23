'I feel there's not enough time in a day': Working from home proving a health risk
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Tamara Sikepu lost 20kg in the two years she spent in a weight-loss programme at work. She also exercised for four hours a week, ate a low-carb diet and slept for nine hours a night.
All that ended when the lockdown began, and the mother of three — a retail administrator — has regained almost half the lost weight, stopped exercising, sleeps less and works longer hours...
