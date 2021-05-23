SA nudist bares all to address the stigma around naturism

Once torn between traditions and longing, Vogani Nkuna overcame his guilt and found freedom, peace and happiness in naturism

My wife and I had recently returned home from a Sunday afternoon at Bird of Paradise, a serene nudist resort in Vanderbijlpark, when the topic for a personal essay hit me like a thunderbolt.



We were used to being able to visit the parks and the pools and hated being locked up in concrete cages. So, when level 1 of the lockdown was enforced, I knew exactly what had to be done. We waved good riddance to winter and packed our towels in the car. Bird of Paradise is closer to Johannesburg than SunEden, another nudist resort about 100km from Johannesburg, and we'd never been there before. The destination was an easy pick...