Series 'Coyote' delves into a hot topic: the US-Mexico border situation

'We don't shy away from the politics, but the show is not political,' says lead actor Michael Chiklis of 'The Shield' fame

In the late 1980s and '90s, Michael Chiklis was an increasingly regular face in the movies and on television.



He played the role of a chubby, affable comedy stalwart and then, from 1991 to 1996, he was the star of the ABC TV series The Commish in which he played an upstate New York small-town police commissioner...