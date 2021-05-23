Lifestyle

The pandemic brought Sampa the Great home to Africa — and inspiration

The singer says there are influences she wouldn't have come across if she hadn't returned to Zambia during the Covid-19 crisis

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
23 May 2021 - 00:01

Sampa Tembo was born in 1993 in Zambia and grew up in Botswana. She studied music in San Francisco and Los Angeles before moving to Sydney in 2013, where she quickly began to make a name for herself as a musician under the moniker Sampa the Great.

Over the last five years she's become one of the most innovative and sought-after new talents in the hip-hop world, winning two Australian Music Prizes, performing around the world, including at the Glastonbury Festival and as a support act for Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat and Joey BadA$$...

