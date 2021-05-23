Bite-Sized Reviews

'Underground Railroad', 'Woman in the Window': Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series, movies and documentaries

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD



Director Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer prize-winning novel stars South African actress Thuso Mbedu and stands as one of the most challenging onscreen representations of the brutality of slavery. Beautifully realised and with a standout cast, it's also a masterclass in how to expand source material to new and fascinating heights...