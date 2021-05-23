WATCH | 'It’s five seconds of fear or a lifetime of regret': SA bucket list goes viral
Youtubers 'Dude Perfect's' second episode goes viral
23 May 2021 - 00:00
It’s the kind of publicity marketers can only dream of. A viral video of a group of American friends enjoying a holiday in SA has made not only our tourism agency happy, but given about 9-million people around the world a reason to visit.
On Monday popular YouTubers Dude Perfect (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRijo3ddMTht_IHyNSNXpNQ) (DP), a group of five friends from Frisco in Texas, uploaded a second episode of their new series entitled Bucket List. It began in 2020 with ticking off things they want to experience before they die...
