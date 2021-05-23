Why are we fussing about the polyandry debate? It's a non-issue

We're at the height of worrying about all the wrong things

In my former life as a research & development technologist I worked with a notorious raconteur from Lamontville, Durban, called Lefty Mshengu.



He once told me a story about two fictional factory operators, Msomi and Mbeje. Msomi was a voracious reader who bought three daily newspapers on his way to work. And he loved ribbing Mbeje about his ignorance of current affairs...