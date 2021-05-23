Lifestyle

Opinion

Women have it so much harder than men — just ask Caster Semenya

Sbu Mkwanazi urges society to walk a mile in a woman's shoes

23 May 2021 - 00:00 By Sbu Mkwanazi

Scottish former comedian Sir William Connolly famously joked, “Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that, who cares? He's a mile away and you've got his shoes.”

So, what about women? What about walking a mile in their high heels, sports shoes, Crocs and slippers?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unlike other royal babies, Princess Beatrice's will have a posh title Lifestyle
  2. Zozi Tunzi’s final Miss Universe look took an astounding 800 hours to make The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. The prices of Zozi Tunzi’s Miss Universe gowns are as sky-high as her stilettos The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. I expected to go further in Miss Universe, admits Natasha Joubert Lifestyle
  5. Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng