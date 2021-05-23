Opinion

Women have it so much harder than men — just ask Caster Semenya

Sbu Mkwanazi urges society to walk a mile in a woman's shoes

Scottish former comedian Sir William Connolly famously joked, “Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that, who cares? He's a mile away and you've got his shoes.”



So, what about women? What about walking a mile in their high heels, sports shoes, Crocs and slippers?..