Covid-19 treatment pill: Inside ‘the hunt for the next Tamiflu’

In early 2020, when a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a “ Swat team” of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight Covid-19.

The US pharmaceutical giant, which had begun exploring a vaccine, also wanted to produce a pill that could stop the infection from progressing, similar to how the widely-used Tamiflu drug fights influenza. The team scoured Pfizer’s library of molecules looking for unused compounds to help jump-start the process, and quickly identified a promising candidate.

More than a year later, Pfizer has yet to embark on large-scale human trials of a Covid-19 oral treatment, something it says it hopes to start by July.

Pfizer and its rivals, including US-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, are racing to produce the first antiviral pill people could take at early signs of the illness. Their shared goal: filling a key treatment hole by helping people recently-infected with coronavirus to avoid becoming seriously ill and needing hospitalisation.