Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out Covid-19

Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to pick up the “corona odour” of Covid-19-infected people, British scientists said on Monday.

Working in teams of two, the Covid-trained dogs could screen a line of several hundred people coming off a plane within half an hour, for example, and detect with up to 94.3% sensitivity those infected, the scientists said.

Presenting results of an early stage study — which involved some 3,500 odour samples donated in the form of unwashed socks or T-shirts worn by members of the public and health workers — the researchers said the dogs were even able to sniff out asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 cases, as well as cases caused by a mutant variant that emerged in the UK late last year.

“Dogs could be a great way to screen a large number of people quickly and prevent Covid-19 from being reintroduced into the UK,” said Steve Lindsay, a professor at Durham University's department of biosciences who worked on the study.