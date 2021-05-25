‘Charlie bit my finger’: viral video of two brothers to be pulled from YouTube after $760,999 NFT auction

A viral video of two brothers from England is the latest to be removed from social media platforms after the boys’ parents auctioned it off on a non-fungible token (NFT).

The hilarious “Charlie Bit My Finger” home video featuring the brother will be pulled from YouTube after their parents auctioned it off for $760,999 (about R10.5m).

“Bid to own the soon-to-be-deleted YouTube phenomenon ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’, leaving you as the sole owner of this lovable piece of internet history (while also getting the chance to say Charlie bit your finger, if you want to see what all the hype is about),” read the auction site.

The video is one of the most viewed home videos on YouTube with more than 883 million views.

In the video, big brother Harry Davies-Carr, who was three years old at the time, sticks his finger into one-year-old Charlie’s mouth. When Charlie bites his finger, Harry begs him to stop.

“Ouch, Charlie! That really hurt!” he can be heard crying while Charlie giggles.

Watch the video for the last time below: