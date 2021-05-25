Win a top-class Hisense H50 Infinity device and gift box worth R3,000

Hisense mobile launched its Capture the Detail competition where one talented entry will stand a chance to win a top-of-the-range device from the H50 Infinity range as well as a gift box worth R3,000, with a simple Instagram post. And you get to vote for the best entry.

Hisense mobile put the camera capabilities of its new range of mobile devices to the test but by placing them in the hands of the best content creators in the country.

Who do you think showcased its capabilities best?

After receiving an overwhelming number of entries, the panel chose the top three entries. And now it’s your turn to vote for who you believe should win the prize. There were three categories to choose from:

Self Portrait My World Fashion and Beauty

How do you vote?

Visit @hellohisense on Instagram and vote for the entry you think best Captured the Detail.

Voting closes on Saturday, June 5 2021. The winner will be announced on Sunday, June 6 2021.

Follow @hellohisense on Instagram to see if your favourite won.